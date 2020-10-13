Kravit Hovel & Krawczyk gains membership into Society of Primerus Law Firms

Milwaukee-based Kravit Hovel & Krawczyk has been accepted into membership by The International Society of Primerus Law Firms, a selective society of independent small- to medium-sized law firms. The firm was accepted following a screening process by the Primerus Accreditation Board.

KHK regularly represents business and individual clients in cases involving fraud, securities, contracts, employment, insurance coverage, class actions, shareholder oppression, and white collar criminal defense to name a few.

The International Society of Primerus Law Firms has nearly 200-member law firms and thousands of lawyers in the society located in 50 countries around the globe.