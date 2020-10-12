Burand, Turzinski join Buelow Vetter’s labor practice

Buelow Vetter Buikema Olson & Vliet in Waukesha has hired Lauren Burand and Emily Turzinski to its labor and employment practice.

Burand previously served as a law clerk in the First and Sixth Districts of Iowa for two years. Her practice focuses on advising private employers, school districts, municipalities and nonprofits on labor and employment law, including guidance on personnel policies, discipline issues and discrimination concerns. She’s a 2017 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law.

Turzinski joined Buelow Vetter’s school law team after serving as a law clerk for the firm. Her practice focuses primarily on school law, including employee and student handbooks and school board policies; student discipline; special-education due process; employee discipline and dismissal; issues arising under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family Medical Leave Act; and issues arising under Title IX. Turzinski is a 2020 Marquette University Law School graduate.

Rob Buikema, the firm’s co-chair, said Burand and Turzinski are great additions who will help the firm serve its growing public- and private-sector client needs.

Buelow Vetter is an employment and labor law firm that serves corporations, municipalities, schools and more. The firm also serves as general counsel for school districts.