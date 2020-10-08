Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / With 9 latest, Evers pardons 74 people in 1 year

With 9 latest, Evers pardons 74 people in 1 year

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com October 8, 2020 12:35 pm

In the past year, Gov. Tony Evers revived the Pardon Advisory Board after a nine-year hiatus and granted pardons for 74 people.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo