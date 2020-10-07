Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / GRGB hires former public defender Cameron Weitzner

GRGB hires former public defender Cameron Weitzner

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com October 7, 2020 2:15 pm

Photo of Cameron Weitzner

Cameron Weitzner

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has brought Cameron Weitzner onto its criminal defense team.

Weitzner worked as a state public defender for five years before joining the firm, successfully representing clients through jury trial. His motion practice has caused cases to be dismissed and evidence to be suppressed because of unconstitutional police or government conduct.

As an associate at GRGB, Weitzner will specialize in criminal defense and white-collar defense. The firm partner Jason Luczak said he’s happy to add Weitzner’s wealth of knowledge to the firm’s criminal practice.

Weitzner is licensed to practice in Wisconin and the Eastern District. He is a 2015 Marquette University Law School graduate.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo