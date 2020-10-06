Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / ALJ Error – Social Security Benefits

ALJ Error – Social Security Benefits

By: Derek Hawkins October 6, 2020 7:31 am

Aaron Brace applied for Social Security disability benefits based on a number of chronic conditions—primarily back and neck pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo