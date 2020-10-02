Quarles & Brady adds Chris Emerson to legal operations team

Quarles & Brady has hired Chris Emerson as senior director of legal operations and innovation.

Emerson will lead the firm’s adoption of innovative technology, processes and data analytics to improve the delivery of legal services and client experience. He’ll also oversee pricing and budgeting functions.

Emerson has helped many companies with contract management, portfolio litigation, real estate management, acquisitions and divestitures and regulatory advice. He was chief of legal operations solutions and head of Cantilever at the international law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. He also worked as the firm’s chief practice-economics officer.

At Quarles, Emerson will build upon current workflow, automation, machine learning and dashboards to improve business outcomes for clients and strengthen the firm’s operational capabilities. The firm said his work will allow counsel to fully understand client needs, giving them a picture of different pricing and service models, preventative law opportunities and more.

David Fleisher, chief operating officer at Quarles, said Emerson’s experience fits the firm’s commitment to build a strategically savvy, forward-looking infrastructure and provide a high level of service to clients.

Emerson will work out of the firm’s Milwaukee office.