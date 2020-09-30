Quantcast
Adult son held on possible homicide charge in mother’s death

By: Associated Press September 30, 2020 10:08 am

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — The adult son of a Superior woman has been arrested in her death.

Officers responded to the woman’s home Tuesday morning after a call for help was made from inside the residence, according to police. The woman had suffered “significant trauma” and despite life-saving attempts died at the scene, officials said.

The woman died as a result of injuries inflicted during an altercation with her 39-year-old son, police said. They did not say how the victim was injured.

The son is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

