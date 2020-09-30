Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / 7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

7 injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

By: Associated Press September 30, 2020 3:40 pm

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seven people were shot and wounded Wednesday in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home, the mayor said.

Mayor Tom Barrett said all seven people were hit when a person driving past the funeral home opened fire. There were no deaths, and all of the injured people were taken to local hospitals.

Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that a car pulled up to a crowd of around 100 mourners. Cedric Guy, owner of Serenity Funeral Home, said the funeral was being held for Braxton Taylor, the 26-year-old victim of a shooting on Sept. 17.

The funeral was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. but was postponed after the shooting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo