Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing Guidelines – Extended Supervision

Sentencing Guidelines – Extended Supervision

By: Derek Hawkins September 23, 2020 7:54 am


Tory J. Agnew pleaded no contest in the Dodge County Circuit Court to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing injury, with a minor in the vehicle.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo