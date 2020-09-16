Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Unlawful-stop Claim – Reasonable Suspicion

Unlawful-stop Claim – Reasonable Suspicion

By: Derek Hawkins September 16, 2020 8:49 am

Michael Martell appeals a judgment, entered upon his no-contest plea, convicting him of second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo