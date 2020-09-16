Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Police: Milwaukee man killed self as drug agents closed in

Police: Milwaukee man killed self as drug agents closed in

By: Associated Press September 16, 2020 10:15 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Milwaukee said they are investigating the death of a man they say was being pursued by federal drug agents when he died.

The department said the man shot himself after a foot chase about 2:46 p.m. Monday involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

The 23-year-old man was from Milwaukee, police said. They said no federal agents fired their guns and city police weren’t involved.

The DEA’s special agent in charge in Chicago, Todd Smith, didn’t immediately return a message seeking more information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo