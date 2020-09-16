2020 Up and Coming Lawyers/Leaders in the Law

The Wisconsin Law Journal has honored 28 outstanding Up and Coming Lawyers and Leaders in the Law during a virtual event on Sept. 16.

This year, due to the pandemic, the Law Journal combined two of its most popular events into one as an opportunity to get the legal community’s icons sharing virtual space with the up and coming phenoms of the field.

The Sept. 16 event was a chance to come together with current and future legal leaders while celebrating the exceptional work done by local attorneys.

2020 Leaders in the Law honorees

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Hon. Gerald Ptacek, Racine County Circuit Court

Jonathan Safran, Samster Konkel & Safran

Robert Domol – Hupy and Abraham

Howard Erlanger – University of Wisconsin Law School

Katie Harrell – Stafford Rosenbaum

Russell Jones – Jones Law Firm

Russell Karnes – Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown

Colleen Marion State Public Defender’s Office

Richard Niess Dane County Circuit Court

Matthew O’Neill Fox, O’Neill & Shannon

Timothy Reardon Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

Allison Reimann Godfrey & Kahn

Cynthia Rigsby Foley & Lardner

John Sobotik Wisconsin Department of Transportation Office of General Counsel

Abigail Volberding La Fleur Law Office

Toni Young Balancing the Scales of Justice (formerly a Wisconsin State Public Defender)

2020 Up and Coming Lawyers

Emma Babler – University of Wisconsin

John Binder – Kuchler & Cotton

Guy Cardamone – Wisconsin State Public Defender

Timothy Drewa – Wisconsin State Public Defender

Alaina Fahley – Wisconsin State Public Defender

Matt Lantta – Wisconsin State Public Defender

Monica Mark – Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

Isioma Nwabuzor – Baird

Amanda Parent – Wisconsin State Public Defender

Gillion Parham – Wisconsin State Public Defender

Olivia Pietrantoni – Stafford Rosenbaum

Justin Webb Godfrey & Kahn