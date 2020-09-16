2020 Up and Coming Lawyers/Leaders in the Law

The Wisconsin Law Journal has honored 28 outstanding Up and Coming Lawyers and Leaders in the Law during a virtual event on Sept. 16.
This year, due to the pandemic, the Law Journal combined two of its most popular events into one as an opportunity to get the legal community’s icons sharing virtual space with the up and coming phenoms of the field.
The Sept. 16 event was a chance to come together with current and future legal leaders while celebrating the exceptional work done by local attorneys.
2020 Leaders in the Law honorees
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Hon. Gerald Ptacek, Racine County Circuit Court
Jonathan Safran, Samster Konkel & Safran
Robert Domol – Hupy and Abraham
Howard Erlanger – University of Wisconsin Law School
Katie Harrell – Stafford Rosenbaum
Russell Jones – Jones Law Firm
Russell Karnes – Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown
Colleen Marion State Public Defender’s Office
Richard Niess Dane County Circuit Court
Matthew O’Neill Fox, O’Neill & Shannon
Timothy Reardon Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren
Allison Reimann Godfrey & Kahn
Cynthia Rigsby Foley & Lardner
John Sobotik Wisconsin Department of Transportation Office of General Counsel
Abigail Volberding La Fleur Law Office
Toni Young Balancing the Scales of Justice (formerly a Wisconsin State Public Defender)
2020 Up and Coming Lawyers
Emma Babler – University of Wisconsin
John Binder – Kuchler & Cotton
Guy Cardamone – Wisconsin State Public Defender
Timothy Drewa – Wisconsin State Public Defender
Alaina Fahley – Wisconsin State Public Defender
Matt Lantta – Wisconsin State Public Defender
Monica Mark – Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren
Amanda Parent – Wisconsin State Public Defender
Gillion Parham – Wisconsin State Public Defender
Olivia Pietrantoni – Stafford Rosenbaum