Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Discharge of Commitment

Discharge of Commitment

By: Derek Hawkins September 15, 2020 8:07 am

Rodney Timm appeals an order denying his petition for discharge from his commitment as a sexually violent person under WIS. STAT. ch. 980 (2017-18).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo