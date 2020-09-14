Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Prisoner – 1st Amendment Violation – Summary Judgment

Prisoner – 1st Amendment Violation – Summary Judgment

By: Derek Hawkins September 14, 2020 9:38 am

Elijah Manuel sued prison personnel under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, claiming First Amendment violation when his cell was searched following a disagreement over a grievance procedure.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo