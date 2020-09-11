Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / ‘Intrudes upon freedoms’ or ‘undermines legitimacy’ of court: Justices weigh in on challenge to Dane Co. health order

‘Intrudes upon freedoms’ or ‘undermines legitimacy’ of court: Justices weigh in on challenge to Dane Co. health order

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com September 11, 2020 2:35 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court narrowly decided to allow Dane County students to return to in-person classes, issuing an order with strong opinions for and against the petitioners' arguments. The high court decided 4-3 to take up a challenge to a Public Health Madison and Dane County order that required students in grades 3-12 to attend online ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo