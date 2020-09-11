Gehringer named 2021 Best Lawyers construction law ‘Lawyer of the Year’

John Gehringer of O’Neil Cannon Hollman DeJong & Laing has been named The Best Lawyers in America’s 2021 Lawyer of the Year for construction law.

Gehringer is chair of the firm’s Real Estate, Land Use and Construction Law practice group and a member of the Business Law practice group. He assists clients with construction and commercial financing, commercial leasing, condominium development and association management issues, and more.

Best Lawyers named him as Milwaukee’s top lawyer in construction law in its 2021 edition and recognized him for his work in commercial litigation, corporate law and real estate law.

The peer-reviewed publication only recognizes a single lawyer in each practice area and designated city as Lawyer of the Year. Recognition was awarded to 5,791 lawyers among 136 practice areas in 184 metropolitan regions. The 2021 edition analyzed 9.4 million votes to name the latest class of top professionals.