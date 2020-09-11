Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Gehringer named 2021 Best Lawyers construction law ‘Lawyer of the Year’

Gehringer named 2021 Best Lawyers construction law ‘Lawyer of the Year’

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com September 11, 2020 12:40 pm

Photo of John Gehringer

John Gehringer

John Gehringer of O’Neil Cannon Hollman DeJong & Laing has been named The Best Lawyers in America’s 2021 Lawyer of the Year for construction law.

Gehringer is chair of the firm’s Real Estate, Land Use and Construction Law practice group and a member of the Business Law practice group. He assists clients with construction and commercial financing, commercial leasing, condominium development and association management issues, and more.

Best Lawyers named him as Milwaukee’s top lawyer in construction law in its 2021 edition and recognized him for his work in commercial litigation, corporate law and real estate law.

The peer-reviewed publication only recognizes a single lawyer in each practice area and designated city as Lawyer of the Year. Recognition was awarded to 5,791 lawyers among 136 practice areas in 184 metropolitan regions. The 2021 edition analyzed 9.4 million votes to name the latest class of top professionals.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo