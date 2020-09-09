Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Court Error – Admittance of Evidence

Court Error – Admittance of Evidence

By: Derek Hawkins September 9, 2020 7:00 am

Samuel Nichols appeals a judgment of conviction for sexual assault and for capturing images of nudity without consent.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo