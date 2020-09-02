Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Congressional Subpoena – Information About President

Congressional Subpoena – Information About President

By: Derek Hawkins September 2, 2020 7:56 am

Over the course of five days in April 2019, three committees of the U. S. House of Representatives issued four subpoenas seeking information about the finances of President Donald J. Trump, his children, and affiliated businesses.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo