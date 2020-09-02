Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Biden says Kenosha officer should face charges

Biden says Kenosha officer should face charges

By: Associated Press September 2, 2020 1:45 pm

Joe Biden says the police officer in Kenosha who shot Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed, “needs to be charged.”

