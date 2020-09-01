Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Constitutional Authority – Veto Powers

Constitutional Authority – Veto Powers

By: Derek Hawkins September 1, 2020 7:47 am

This is an original action challenging whether two partial vetoes in the 2017-19 biennial budget exceeded the governor's constitutional authority.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo