Peter Albrecht, Allison Andrew, Emily Fons join Godfrey & Kahn

The attorneys Peter Albrecht, Allison Andrew and Emily Fons have joined the law firm Godfrey & Kahn.

Albrecht brings more than 30 years of experience representing small and large employers in labor and employment matters. He worked for Godfrey & Kahn from 1994 to 2006 before opening his own practice, Albrecht Backer Labor & Employment.

He now returns to Godfrey & Kahn’s Madison office as a shareholder and part of the firm’s Labor & Employment practice group.

Albrecht is also an adjunct professor of labor relations at UW Law School and was one of the authors of a book on Wisconsin employment law, “Hiring and Firing in Wisconsin.” He is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

Andrew and Fons were hired to Godfrey & Kahn’s Corporate/M&A team. Both are associates at the firm’s Milwaukee office.

Andrew’s practice centers on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and general corporate advising. She also has experience representing issuers and underwriters in a variety of capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of equity and debt.

She previously worked in Chicago at Mayer Brown in its Corporate & Securities practice group. She’s a UW Law School graduate.

Fons is experienced with mergers and acquisitions, general corporate matters and antitrust law. She represents buyers and sellers in stock and asset acquisition and divestiture transactions, and advises clients on general corporate matters such as business planning, risk management and commercial contracts. She works with both public and privately held companies in a variety of industries.

Her pro bono work includes partnering with the Sojourner Family Peace Center to represent individuals seeking restraining orders against domestic abusers.

Fons practiced at Quarles & Brady in Milwaukee before joining Godfrey & Kahn. She’s a graduate of the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law.