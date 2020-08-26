Assistant US Attorney Conway appointed to bench in Dane County

David Conway, assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is one of Dane County’s newest judges.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Conway’s appointment to the Dane County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Conway is an assistant U.S. attorney and the civil division chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin. He previously served as coordinator for civil health-care fraud at the office and in private practice, assisting clients with advertising and consumer-protection matters.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court appointed Conway to serve as a member of the Wisconsin Board of Bar Examiners and the Office of Lawyer Regulation’s District 9 Investigative Committee. He has also held leadership roles in the American Bar Association’s Antitrust Law Section. Conway earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and his law degree from Marquette University Law School.

In a statement, Conway said his priority will be to listen and learn from the community, and he said he’s committed to being a fair and considerate judge.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky said Conway will be a thoughtful judge.

Evers has appointed five judges to the Dane County Circuit Court since taking office, including Nia Trammell, whose appointment was also announced on Tuesday. She’s the first Black woman to serve as a judge outside of Milwaukee County.