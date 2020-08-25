Quantcast
Personal Jurisdiction – Service of Process

Personal Jurisdiction – Service of Process

By: Derek Hawkins August 25, 2020 7:00 am

Skyler Ewing appeals a summary judgment dismissing defendant Jonathan Davis from Ewing’s personal injury action for lack of personal jurisdiction over Davis.

