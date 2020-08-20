Marsy’s Law director reappointed to Council on Domestic Abuse

Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin Outreach Director Nela Kalpic has been reappointed to the Wisconsin Council on Domestic Abuse.

Gov. Tony Evers named Kalpic as the council’s domestic abuse knowledge representative for another term, running from Aug. 17 to July 1, 2023.

The council is a 13-member, bipartisan body that advises the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and the state Legislature on domestic-abuse funding and policy. Members also hear from Wisconsin residents and provides resources on domestic abuse.

Kalpic, who is a survivor of domestic abuse herself, serves on the Wisconsin Crime Victims’ Rights Board as well. She’s known for her advocacy work for survivors as part of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, the group that lobbied for the adoption of the Marsy’s Law constitutional amendment approved in the April election.

In a letter, Evers called Kalpic a true asset to his administration whose experience, knowledge and dedication will benefit Wisconsinites. Kalpic said she’s honored to continue to serve and help other survivors navigate the aftermath of abuse.

Each member of the Council on Domestic Abuse serves a three-year term. The governor nominates nine of the members with consent from the state Senate. Legislative leaders designate the other four members.