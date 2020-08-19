Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Bar Admission

Bar Admission

By: Derek Hawkins August 19, 2020 7:44 am

This is a review, pursuant to Supreme Court Rule (SCR) 40.08(7), of a final decision of the Board of Bar Examiners (Board) declining to certify that the petitioner, David E. Hammer, satisfied the character and fitness requirements for admission to the Wisconsin bar set forth in SCR 40.06(1).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo