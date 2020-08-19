Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / 4th Amendment Violation – Warrantless Seizure

4th Amendment Violation – Warrantless Seizure

By: Derek Hawkins August 19, 2020 7:40 am

Alfonso Lorenzo Brooks was parked on the side of a road after having been stopped for speeding.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo