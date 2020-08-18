Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Summary Judgment – Property Damage

Summary Judgment – Property Damage

By: Derek Hawkins August 18, 2020 7:30 am

Coolidge A L.L.C. and Coolidge B L.L.C. (hereinafter, collectively “Coolidge”) appeal from orders granting summary judgment in favor of the City of Waukesha and the City’s contractor, D.F. Tomasini Contractors, Inc., and dismissing the property damage claims brought by Coolidge arising from a public works project commissioned by the City and completed by Tomasini.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo