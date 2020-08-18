Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Statutory Interpretation – Operators’ Licenses

Statutory Interpretation – Operators’ Licenses

By: Derek Hawkins August 18, 2020 7:31 am

What appears at first blush as a simple conviction for operating a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) without the required state-issued license in fact involves a more complicated (and as far as we can determine, unaddressed) question lying at the intersection of state and federal licensing requirements.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo