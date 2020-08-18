Quantcast
‘Attempt to sabotage fair elections’: Kaul plans lawsuit over Postal Service changes

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com August 18, 2020 1:37 pm

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and other attorneys general plan to file a federal lawsuit challenging operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that could affect the November election.

