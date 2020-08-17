Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / ALJ Error – Disability Benefits

ALJ Error – Disability Benefits

By: Derek Hawkins August 17, 2020 9:10 am

David Daugherty, an administrative law judge hearing disability-benefits applications for the Social Security Administration, supplemented his salary by taking bribes.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo