Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Attorney Disciplinary Hearing

Attorney Disciplinary Hearing

By: Derek Hawkins August 5, 2020 7:41 am

We review Referee John B. Murphy's recommendation that Attorney Stanley Whitmore Davis be declared in default and his license to practice law in Wisconsin suspended for one year for professional misconduct.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo