Habush Habush & Rottier makes $10,000 contribution to Abrahamson Reading Room

The law firm Habush Habush & Rottier is making a $10,000 contribution to the new Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson Reading Room at the Wisconsin Historical Society Library.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Tuesday recognizing Abrahamson’s legacy as the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and longest-serving justice and announcing the naming of the reading room in her honor.

The donation from Habush Habush and Rottier will help pay for a virtual exhibit about Abrahamson and an annual scholarship for law students.

In a statement, a firm spokeswoman said Abrahamson is a role model and inspiration for everyone at the firm, and Abrahamson’s groundbreaking career has led the way for other women in the law.