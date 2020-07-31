Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Juries return to Milwaukee, Waukesha county courthouses

Juries return to Milwaukee, Waukesha county courthouses

By: USA Today Network July 31, 2020 1:11 pm

Milwaukee County residents returned to jury duty this week, wearing masks, following signs, waiting on limited elevator space, sanitizing their hands, and moving around plexiglass barriers.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo