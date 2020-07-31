Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

By: Associated Press July 31, 2020 1:25 pm

The shooting death in broad daylight of a Black man affectionately known in his Milwaukee neighborhood as "The Ras" appears to have mystified police while spurring prominent conservatives in Wisconsin to speculate that he was killed because of his support for President Donald Trump.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo