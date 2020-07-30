ABA introduces COVID-19 assistance website for lawyers

The American Bar Association has introduced a website with information to help lawyers deal with difficulties posed to their practices by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Practice Forward website is meant to support and advance the practice of law and the judicial system amid any long-term changes brought on by COVID-19

It includes ABA seminars, publications and best practices, as well as information from state, local and specialty bar associations. The topics discussed include law-practice management and professional development.

Judy Perry Martinez, ABA president, said the organization is using Practice Forward to get in front of the issues and “rethinking what may or may not be essential in both the civil and criminal justice arenas.”