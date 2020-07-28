Ogletree Deakins attorney appointed to College Possible Milwaukee board

Ogletree Deakins associate attorney Grady (Trey) Crosby III has been selected to serve on the Board of Directors for College Possible Milwaukee.

Crosby is a member of Ogletree Deakin’s Milwaukee office. He represents employers in employment-discrimination matters before federal and state courts in Wisconsin and administrative agencies in various state jurisdictions.

As a board member, Crosby will help guide College Possible Milwaukee, which provides coaching and support to more than 800 students in Milwaukee at 14 partner schools. More than 90% of the students are people of color, and students’ average annual family income is less than $25,000.

Crosby’s own college career began at Howard University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He went on to earn his juris doctor from Marquette University Law School.

Crosby is also a member of the executive board of the Wisconsin Association of African-American Lawyers and a winner of the Jean-Marie Sylla, Jr. Legacy Award from the National Bar Association Commercial Law Section.