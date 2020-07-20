Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / JFC conditionally approves funding for 2 Milwaukee ADA positions

JFC conditionally approves funding for 2 Milwaukee ADA positions

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com July 20, 2020 3:25 pm

The Wisconsin Joint Committee on Finance has conditionally approved money for two full-time assistant district attorney positions in Milwaukee County.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo