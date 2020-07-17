4 chief judges re-appointed to new 2-year terms

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has re-appointed four judges to new two-year terms as chief judges of their respective judicial administrative district.

Chief Judges Jason A. Rossell of Kenosha County Circuit Court, James A. Morrison of Marinette County Circuit Court, Gregory Huber of Marathon County Circuit Court and Maureen Boyle of Barron County Circuit Court will serve terms from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2022.

Rossell was first named chief judge of District Two in May 2017. The district encompasses Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties. Rossell was appointed to the bench in Kenosha County in 2011, and he was elected to the role in 2012 and 2018.

Rossell serves on the Legislative Committee of the Wisconsin Judicial Conference, the Judicial Education Committee and the Wisconsin Judicial Committee on Child Welfare, which is part of the Children’s Court Improvement Program.

In August 2016, Morrison became chief judge of District Eight, which includes Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie and Waupaca counties. Morrison also served as chair of the Committee of Chief Judges during the last year, and he is on the executive and legislative committees of the Wisconsin Judicial Conference.

Morrison was first appointed to the circuit court in 2012, and he was elected to the position in 2013 and 2019.

Huber also became a chief judge in August 2016, representing the courts of Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Taylor, Vilas and Wood counties in District Nine. Huber was first elected to the bench in 2004 and re-elected in 2010 and 2016.

He previously served on the Legislative Committee of the Wisconsin Judicial Conference and as deputy chief judge of the district.

Boyle was first appointed chief judge of District Ten in August 2018, overseeing Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Iron, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer and Washburn counties. She was appointed to the bench in Barron County in 2013, elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2020.

Boyle is a member of the Criminal Jury Instruction Committee of the Wisconsin Judicial Conference.

Chief judges meet throughout the year as a committee to address administrative issues of statewide importance. With the exception of the chief judge of the First Judicial Administrative District, chief judges and their deputies maintain court calendars in addition to handling administrative matters.