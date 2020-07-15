Quantcast
DOJ obtains environmental restoration judgment for Dodge Co. petroleum contamination

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com July 15, 2020 12:15 pm

The Department of Justice has obtained a judgment requiring a complete environmental restoration and payment of $100,000 for petroleum contamination at a former Dodge County bulk petroleum-storage center.

