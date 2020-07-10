Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Top lawyer for Milwaukee County sees license reinstated after short administrative suspension

By: USA Today Network July 10, 2020 11:45 am

The top lawyer for Milwaukee County can practice again. Corporation Counsel Margaret Daun's law license was suspended on June 16 after she had failed to meet the deadline for certifying she had completed 30 hours of required continuing-legal education in 2018 and 2019. Daun told the Journal Sentinel she had taken enough courses but hadn't gotten around ...

