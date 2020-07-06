Hall appointed as Jefferson County District Attorney

Monica Hall has been appointed as Jefferson County’s new district attorney.

Hall is currently an assistant district attorney in Jefferson County and has been a prosecutor for nearly 15 years. She’s also involved with the county’s alcohol and drug treatment court.

In a Thursday press release announcing her appointment, Gov. Tony Evers said she’s a skilled prosecutor who cares about justice and fairness for the people of Jefferson County.

Hall replaces Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, who resigned in April. Hall will serve the remainder of her term, which ends in January 2021.