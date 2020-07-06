Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Hall appointed as Jefferson County District Attorney

Hall appointed as Jefferson County District Attorney

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com July 6, 2020 12:51 pm

Photo of Monica Hall, Jefferson County District Attorney

Monica Hall, Jefferson County District Attorney

Monica Hall has been appointed as Jefferson County’s new district attorney.

Hall is currently an assistant district attorney in Jefferson County and has been a prosecutor for nearly 15 years. She’s also involved with the county’s alcohol and drug treatment court.

In a Thursday press release announcing her appointment, Gov. Tony Evers said she’s a skilled prosecutor who cares about justice and fairness for the people of Jefferson County.

Hall replaces Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, who resigned in April. Hall will serve the remainder of her term, which ends in January 2021.

 

 

 

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo