Home / Legal News / Racine lawsuit a test case for how much power local officials have to control spread of coronavirus

Racine lawsuit a test case for how much power local officials have to control spread of coronavirus

By: USA Today Network June 30, 2020 12:38 pm

Patrick Marley Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Six weeks after the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out the state’s stay-at-home order, city and county officials are learning they may have little ability to control the spread of the coronavirus. A lawsuit in Racine could decide how much power local officials have to close bars and gyms and take other steps to ...

