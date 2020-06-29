VanDeHey elected as Committee of Chief Judges chair

Seventh Judicial Administrative District Chief Judge Robert P. VanDeHey has been elected chairman of the Committee of Chief Judges.

VanDeHey, who presides over cases in Grant County Circuit Court, will serve on the committee starting Aug. 1. He replaces District Eight Chief Judge James Morrison of Marinette County Circuit Court.

VanDeHey was first appointed to the bench in Grant County in 1998 after working as an attorney in private practice. He was appointed as chief judge in 2016 after serving as a deputy chief judge.

VanDeHey has previously served as a member of the Juvenile Jury Instruction Committee, Juvenile Law Institute, Wisconsin Judicial Conference, Wisconsin Judicial Council and chair of the Probate Benchbook Committee. He’s the State Bar of Wisconsin’s 2016 Judge of the Year.

District Seven includes Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon counties. As chief judge of the district, VanDeHey oversees administrative matters with the help of a deputy chief judge and district court administrator.

The Committee of Chief Judges meets about seven times a year to work on statewide administrative issues. Each chief judge may serve up to three consecutive two-year terms.