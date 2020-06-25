Quantcast
Racine city officials slam judge’s ‘extremely troubling’ COVID-19 order

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 25, 2020 5:15 pm

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson and Racine city officials are in a war of words over a lawsuit challenging the city's COVID-19 public-health orders. Fredrickson cautioned city officials against undermining a temporary injunction order in the case, an order the mayor called "extremely troubling.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

