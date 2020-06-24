Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Summary Judgment – Issue of Material Fact

Summary Judgment – Issue of Material Fact

By: Derek Hawkins June 24, 2020 8:23 am

Eleanor Curtiss appeals a circuit court order that granted summary judgment to Bruce Ellery and dismissed Curtiss’s negligence action for injuries Curtiss suffered on a bus driven by Ellery, and an order denying reconsideration.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo