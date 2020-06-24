Marsy’s Law director appointed to Wisconsin Crime Victims’ Rights Board

The Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin outreach director Nela Kalpic has been appointed to the Wisconsin Crime Victims’ Rights Board.

The board is an independent, quasi-judicial body that reviews victims’ rights complaints filed by victims of crimes against public officials, public employees and public agencies.

Kalpic is a survivor of domestic abuse who has been advocating for other survivors as part of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment that provides more rights to crime victims, was approved by voters in the April election.

In a statement, Kalpic said she was grateful to be one of Gov. Tony Evers’ five appointees to the board and to be part of the process to ensure rights for crime victims.

Kalpic also serves on the Governor’s Council on Domestic Abuse and was given a Courage Award by Gov. Scott Walker.

The Wisconsin Crime Victims Rights Board was established by state statute, and while it has limited administrative attachment to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, its decisions are not subject to review by the attorney general.