Home / Legal News / ACLU of Wisconsin, WAAL to host legal observer training for protesters

ACLU of Wisconsin, WAAL to host legal observer training for protesters

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 24, 2020 11:20 am

The ACLU of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Association of African-American Lawyers are offering a free, online legal-observer training session on Thursday.

Emilio De Torre and Emma Shakeshaft of ACLU and Will Sulton of WAAL will teach people how to act as legal witnesses during protests and inform them of their rights as protesters.

“Ultimately you hope, through their presence, it deters some of the improper behavior by law enforcement,” said Kristen Hardy, WAAL immediate past president, during a webinar with the Wisconsin Law Journal.

The Zoom presentation is scheduled for June 25 from noon to 1:15 p.m. Click here to register for the online event.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

