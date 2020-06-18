Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Supreme Court declines to create actual innocence rule exception in legal malpractice case

Supreme Court declines to create actual innocence rule exception in legal malpractice case

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 18, 2020 2:35 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to create an exception to the actual-innocence rule for a contractor who sued his state-appointed defense attorney after he went to jail. The State charged David Skindzelewski with theft by contractor in 2014. The criminal complaint said Skindzelewski received about $1,200 to install roof vents on a family home in 2010 but never ...

