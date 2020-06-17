Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Safe Place Act – Unsafe Work Conditions

Safe Place Act – Unsafe Work Conditions

By: Derek Hawkins June 17, 2020 10:32 am

Mr. Jose Correa slipped on an unknown substance at a Woodman's Food Market ("Woodman's"), causing him to fall and sustain injuries.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo