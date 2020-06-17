Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Poll: One-third of employees would sue employer over contracting COVID-19 (INFOGRAPHIC)

Poll: One-third of employees would sue employer over contracting COVID-19 (INFOGRAPHIC)

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 17, 2020 12:42 pm

The Wisconsin Legislature's lawsuit over Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order is making headlines throughout the country. The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case this week, giving conservative justices on the court an opportunity to dig into the assistant attorney general representing Andrea Palm, the Department of Health Services secretary.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo